Pasty Festival: Secret ingredient is locally raised meat and produce

MOUNTAIN IRON — “Who doesn’t love a pasty?” asked Janna Goerdt, event organizer and board member of Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability, as they get ready to celebrate the pasty second annual Iron Range Pasty Festival next month. “And if you think you don't like pasties, you ought to try these.”
The Iron Range Pasty Festival will be held noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. with pasty pick up at Messiah Lutheran Church and live streamed through the IRPS Facebook page.
“This is our big fundraiser for the year, and also a way to support the local food community, and make some extremely delicious pasties to fill Iron Range freezers,” Goerdt said.
The Iron Range Pasty Festival is held as a fundraiser for IRPS and is put on by their fundraising subcommittee.
“I love local food, and helping people connect with their local farmers,” Goerdt said. “This is a great way to honor and celebrate this Iron Range delicacy, using all local ingredients. It's fun to get together and make pasties, and last year it was wonderful to see so many people from all across the Range gathering to share food and fellowship. We have to skip the gathering part this year, but we can still celebrate the pasty and provide delicious local food.”
The first Iron Range Pasty Festival was a success last fall. All 834 homemade pasties sold out. The Mountain Iron Community Center was full of families and community members who enjoyed their hot pasty dinner, together, with homemade ketchup or gravy and coleslaw. There were games for all age groups including rutabaga bowling and a mining quiz which was broadcast on Green Cheese, a popular quiz show on the local, public radio station KAXE.
The Virginia Historical Society had a display and talked about the history of mining, and pasties, on the Iron Range. An interactive art experience kept artists of all ages busy and photo opportunities were available by dressing up in historical mining gear to posing next to a dancing pasty.
Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, this year’s pasty party will be lower key with virtual options.
“We hope the community feels a sense of unity and appreciation for our mining history and food history,” said volunteer and IRPS board member Marlise Riffel over email this week. “The community should get involved because these pasties are DA BEST! They are unique on the Range, made from all locally-sourced ingredients, the meat, the veggies, the butter, the flour, the lard, everything.”
Don’t worry, frozen homemade pasties made from all locally grown ingredients will be available for purchase and pickup at the Iron Range Pasty Festival.
Pre-order by calling 218-410-9628 before noon on Oct. 8, to purchase pasties at $8 each. You can also pre-order through the Open Food Network by visiting https://tinyurl.com/orderpasty.
Pre-order soon as half have already been sold. Baking is next week.
The day of the event, you can also buy up to five frozen pasties for $10 each, while supplies last. Pick up of all pasties will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct.10 at Messiah Lutheran Church.
“The rumors are true, there will be a dancing pasty greeting people as they arrive to pick up their frozen pasties,” said Goerdt. “The dancing pasty may or may not be rocking a hula hoop. Also be on the lookout for the accompanying ketchup bottle.”
This is a drive-through event and everyone is asked to stay in their car. Volunteers will deliver orders to vehicles and they will be fully masked per COVID guidelines.
The Iron Range Pasty Festival will be a live streamed event, from the pick up site, through the IRPS Facebook. The IRPS will be hosting trivia with prizes and a Mr./Mrs. rutabaga head photo contest.
The popular 2019 pasty recipe, developed by Chef Bryan Morcom, will be used again this year.
What is the secret ingredient? “Fresh thyme!” said Goerdt. The thyme was grown by the Mesabi East Environmental Education students. “It really adds a delicious taste. And all the vegetables are so fresh; we don't even bother to peel the potatoes because they are right out of the ground and haven't been sitting in a warehouse for six months. Fresh, organically-grown vegetables and humanely-raised meat set these pasties apart.”
The ingredients used this year include: Potatoes, onions, carrots from Skunk Creek Farm in Meadowlands; Rutabagas, onions, carrots from Elm Creek Farm in Orr, Potatoes from Early Frost Farm in Embarrass, Onions from Fat Chicken Farm in Embarrass, lard from Bear Creek Acres in Embarrass, butter from Dahl's Dairy in Babbitt, flour from Homestead Mills in Cook, Beef from Willow Sedge Farm in Palisade, pork from Fox Farm near Browerville, and fresh thyme from the school garden and environmental club of Mesabi East Schools.
Each frozen pasty will include a full list of ingredient sources and cooking instructions.
To learn more about IRPS or to become a sustaining member visit www.irpsmn.org.
The Iron Range Pasty Festival is sponsored by the Iron Range Partnership for Sustainability, Minnesota Grown, Mesabi Tribune, Mesabi Iron Range (Tourism), KAXE 91.7 and KBXE 90.5 and Hometown Focus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.