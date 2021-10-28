The group of parents that recently sued the Rock Ridge School District has decided against pursuing the case centered on mask wearing any further after a judge recently denied a temporary restraining order (TRO).
The lawsuit and TRO motion hinged on the district passing a new COVID-19 mitigation plan, which required mask wearing inside all school facilities.
A letter from the parents, included in an email from their attorney Robb P. Enslin, to the Mesabi Tribune, said plaintiffs disagree with the judge and urge Rock Ridge residents to make their voices heard in Tuesday’s election for two seats on the School Board.
The letter is as follows:
“From the Parents:
While we respect the decision of the judge in our motion for a restraining order, we disagree with the judge’s conclusions and are disappointed in the decision.
However, after much thought and discussion with the many families who supported us through this matter, and with our attorneys, we think it is unlikely we would succeed on appeal given the political climate we find ourselves in, and we have decided not to pursue the case further.
We invite the citizens of the Rock Ridge district area to make their voices heard at the ballot box on Tuesday, November 2. Most of all we hope and pray for an end to the pandemic and a return to normalcy for our children, whose lives have been endlessly disrupted over the last year and a half.
Sincerely,
Parents of Rock Ridge Public Schools’’
An email from Rock Ridge Superintendent Noel Schmidt said, “The District welcomes the parents’ decision to voluntarily dismiss their lawsuit. This ensures that the District can continue to follow the guidance of public health experts including the Centers for Disease Control, the Minnesota Department of Health, and American Academy of Pediatrics.
“The safety and protection of our students and staff is of the utmost importance,’’ the district’s statement said. “Now that this matter has concluded, we can all come together to do what we can to combat the spread of COVID-19 to ensure that our students have the opportunity to continue their education in-person at school.
---
The motion for a temporary restraining order was sought against a COVID-19 mitigation plan, which required masking inside school facilities. The motion was denied on Oct. 15.
The parent group, through their attorney, filed a complaint and request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) Oct. 4.
Nearly 300 plaintiffs signed onto the lawsuit, which asked the school district to revise the plan (to take out the mask mandate) or to create an alternative learning option (which is not currently available) for students that choose not to wear face coverings/masks so they will not “be deprived of their right to an education.’’
After several days considering arguments from both sides, Judge Robert C. Friday said two weeks ago the plaintiffs failed to meet their burden of demonstrating an irreparable harm entitling them to the extraordinary relief a restraining order offers.
“Based on the precedents which guide this Court, the constitutional harms complained of by the plaintiffs are not real but imagined.’’
