COOK — “Exploring the Landscape With Watercolor,” a painting workshop with experienced artist Diane Levar, walks you through a variety of techniques that will lead you to putting it all together to paint a birch tree landscape. As bonus, students will take home a bound booklet Levar will make for you of your painting techniques.
Diane has 40+ years of art teaching experience and was a candidate for MN Teacher of the Year in 2009. All levels of skills are welcome. The class will be held in Cook at the Community Center Tuesday and Wednesday, July 12 & 13. Upon registration you will receive a supply list of items to bring to the workshop.
Your registration with payment in time to gather your list of supplies, confirms your place in the class. The cost for the class is $75.00 for non-Northwoods Friends of the Arts members and $60.00 for members. A single NWFA membership fee is $25.
To register contact Alberta at 218-666-2153 or email NWFA at nwfamn.org@gmail.com. OR stop by NWFA Gallery on Wed., Thurs. or Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Sat. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The gallery is located on the main street of Cook, MN at 210 S. River St. in the Dreamweaver Spa and Salon complex. There you will also find a complete list of interesting classes and events to attend as well as exploring the art gallery.
