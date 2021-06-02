HIBBING — The pipes were not calling for the Organs in Revue summer recital series in 2020. “It was with great disappointment that Organs in Revue had to announce the cancellation of its 37th recital series,” stated Jan Carey, OinR board president. Carey continued, “The board met via email and texting and developed a creative plan. We thought it would work. But in the end, decisions by policy-makers didn’t allow for us to proceed with our Summer Recital series in 2020.”
Prior to summer 2020, the Organs in Revue board had determined the recitals might be possible by practicing social distancing and health safety measures. The largest venues would have provided social distancing compliance. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Chisholm, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church-Hibbing and the Hibbing High School auditorium had been contacted. For individual safety, attendees were to be supplied with masks and hand sanitizer would have been available. Board member Nadine Berg stated, “We were ready to go with a reduced number of recitals as our 37th season.” However, the officials with the venues were unable to confirm use as they waited for recommendations and updates from Stay Safe MN.
“The plan was a good plan. But we had to consider our organists and respect their personal schedules. They needed to know,” stated Vicki Gornick, Organs in Revue program director.
Even though this was a disappointment to the organization and its very faithful audiences, safety was of utmost importance. Despite the cancelation, the organization continued its program of scholarships and promotion of organ performance.
Carey concluded, “We were confident Organs in Revue would be back in 2021. We looked forward to when the pipes would be calling once again!”
And the pipes are calling once again. Organs in Revue will return with its 37th season of summer recitals. “The pandemic may not be over. But as government and health department officials relax the health safety requirements, especially for those who are fully vaccinated, the recitals could move forward,” stated Jan Carey.
Organs in Revue will follow its 2020 plan by reducing the number of recitals and using the largest venues. The organists, venues and OinR board ask audience members to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks. These measures are continued in the spirit of cooperation, community safety and gratitude to our venues and their needs and practices.
Wednesdays at noon
June 23: Vicki Gornick, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm
June 30: Variety program, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hibbing
July 7: Amy Szumal, Faith United Lutheran Church, Iron
July 14: Rachael Kresha, Hibbing High School
July 21: Jane Scharding, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Hibbing
July 28: Justin Rubin, Hibbing High School
