The 2021 Open Door Coat Rack distribution will open Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27-28, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church (1701 SE Fifth Avenue, Grand Rapids).
Items include new and/or gently-used winter wear for adults and children at no cost, such as snow pants, boots, waterproof mittens, and adult extra-large sizes. Items are available at a first-come, first-served basis and social-distance protocols will be followed.
The Open Door Coat Rack is brought to the community in part by several local churches and private donors. For more information, email opendoorcoatrack@umcgrmn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.