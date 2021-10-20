The 2021 Open Door Coat Rack distribution will open Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27-28, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church (1701 SE Fifth Avenue, Grand Rapids).

Items include new and/or gently-used winter wear for adults and children at no cost, such as snow pants, boots, waterproof mittens, and adult extra-large sizes. Items are available at a first-come, first-served basis and social-distance protocols will be followed.

The Open Door Coat Rack is brought to the community in part by several local churches and private donors. For more information, email opendoorcoatrack@umcgrmn.org.

