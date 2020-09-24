ANGORA — Seven-year-old Grayson Zebro discovered the power of Facebook Live one day after successfully getting some kittens adopted via a video he made with his mom’s help.
Recently, after talking with her about people experiencing homeless in local communities, Grayson decided to use the platform again — this time to assist on an even bigger scale.
The second grader at Marquette Catholic School in Virginia took to Facebook Live, asking for help with his new cause — collecting donations for his mom’s friend, Deb Holman, who assists people who are homeless in the region.
Grayson’s mom, Dano Zebro, said she would help with the video, but the child wanted to do it all on his own.
So on a recent morning, Grayson turned the phone camera on himself, walking around the family’s rural property in Angora, and providing the world with his two cents on how to “do better.”
“So,” he said on the video, which was posted to his mom’s social media page. “Did you guys know that there are homeless people in the world? They don’t have homes. They don’t live in a house. They don’t have anything.
“So,” he continued, “Will you guys donate a couple bucks, and food, water, drinks, sleeping bags, tents, candles, anything that you guys can give. We should do better.”
The community can help Grayson in two ways: By dropping off supplies or monetary donations at his grandparents’ house, 124 12th St. S., in Virginia, or by bringing them to Virginia’s Olcott Park on Sunday during Holy Spirit Catholic Church’s outdoor Mass and picnic, which begins at 11 a.m. There will be food trucks and live music after the service. A truck and horse trailer will be onsite for donation collections.
Grayson told the Mesabi Tribune earlier this week that he hopes to fill the truck and trailer “twice.”
“Let's rally around this young man,” the Rev. “Father Brandon” Moravitz, pastor of Holy Spirit, wrote on Facebook. “So proud of Grayson! His simple act of kindness and his big heart has inspired this priest!”
Moravitz additionally asked the community to “support the mission God has put on Grayson’s heart.”
Grayson said, on this recent day after school, that tents and sleeping bags are important to keep people warm, especially those living out in the woods. Candles are helpful “so they can see when it’s dark and keep warm.”
Asked why he chose this mission, the child said simply: “There are people who have nothing. I thought I should help. I thought others should help.”
Zebro said her son told her that everyone deserves to live in a home. “I’m pretty impressed,” she said of the boy’s enthusiasm for helping others.
He is proof that “even when you’re little, you can make a difference. … There is always a way to make the world a better place.”
“We gotta do this,” Grayson added on the video. “Because those people could get colds, and all that. So just donate some stuff. Please. … I want people to donate stuff. OK?”
