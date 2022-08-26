RAINY LAKE — After battling the inferno at the main office/house at Northernaire Houseboats on Rainy Lake, the International Falls Fire Department discovered the body of an 85-year-old female in the fire at approximately 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the public information officer at the Koochiching County Emergency Operations Center

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The victims of the fire are related; the family owns and operates the resort. Fire crews battled the blaze into the early hours of Thursday morning and eventually cleared the scene around 3 a.m.

