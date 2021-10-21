Local radio station KAXE/KBXE announced their annual volunteer award winners online for the second year due to COVID-19 considerations. The five winners shared talents ranging from sports commentary and radio puppetry to photography and conservation conversations.
Grand Rapids resident Harry Hutchins posthumously received the Marcia Knottingham Community Impact Award for his lifetime of outstanding service to the community in education and conservation with lasting impact. Hutchins took part in a “Talk on the Wild Side” on the KAXE/KBXE Tuesday Morning Show for many years. In honor of his inspirational work in the community, Hutchins had a new award named in his honor.
The Harry Hutchins Conservation Award was given to Laura Erickson of Duluth for her lifetime of outstanding service to the community in education and conservation with lasting impact. Erickson hosts her show “For the Birds” that can be heard Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:35 and 8:35 a.m. on the Morning Show.
The Bill McKeever Radio Artistry Award went to Michael Lyons of Bemidji for his radio creativity and programming excellence—in particular for his program Boozhoo Nana Boozhoo, which explores Ojibwe language and culture. It’s heard during the Morning Show Mondays around 7:20 a.m. and anytime on his YouTube channel.
Fred Friedman, from Cloquet was awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award for exemplifying the spirit and commitment of volunteerism in service to the community. Friedman can be heard on the The Sports Page, during the Thursday Morning Show around 7:45 with thoughts on Minnesota sports and answering most trivia questions.
The award for Online Leadership went to Grant Frashier of Coleraine for his leadership and artistry in digital and social media, specifically his photography which can be seen on Frashier’s social media and at grantfrashier.zenfolio.com.
Due to pandemic concerns, the awards this year were given as part of an online annual meeting of Northern Community Radio, one of the first rural Community Radio Stations in the country. Local programming can be heard on KAXE at 91.7 in Grand Rapids; 90.5 KBXE in the Bemidji area and 89.9 in Brainerd or online at kaxe.org.
