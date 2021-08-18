EVELETH — When Noah Pierce took his own life in 2007, after returning from two tours in the Iraq war, his mother Cheryl Softich "came away from his death with a mission to make sure as many people as I could reach would know Noah’s story."
Her son was "never going to be forgotten," she said.
That wish comes true on Saturday, Aug. 21, through a national program called Bridges for the Fallen based in Harwich, Mass.
The dedication of a bridge where Highway 53 passes over Highway 37 between Eveleth and Gilbert is the first in the country for a "warrior that died of hidden wounds after returning from honorable service to our nation," according to a press release announcing the event.
The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at Fayal Pond Park followed by a luncheon and celebration of Noah’s life from noon to 3 p.m. at the Eveleth Elks Lodge, 415 ½ Jones Street. The public is welcome.
"The stigma of suicide needed to be removed and understood as a mental illness that can be treated. This bridge dedication is not only for Noah, but for all Noahs in all states and any war," said Softich, who lives with husband Tom Softich in Sparta between Eveleth and Gilbert.
Pierce had served two tours in Iraq, turning 19 and 21 overseas.
"He died from untreated PTSD July 26, 2007. Everywhere he went for help failed him. The last to fail him was the Duluth VA (Department of Veterans Affairs), and two weeks after that visit my son went missing and later was found dead one mile from his childhood home in Sparta,” his mother said. “When Noah came home, he wasn’t Noah anymore. He was half dead when he returned home, his spirit killed overseas while his body with the empty eyes came home to finish dying. He was a broken boy but did a man's job. He served proudly. He died broken."
It’s a daily nightmare hidden inside of her now 14 years later.
"If you want to know anything about Noah, know that even with all he saw and went through he would do it all over again — for you," she added.
Softich said, "Noah is their first bridge for an invisible wound veteran in the country... I have helped others to be able to do the same thing in their state. I believe Noah would be happy knowing all I have done, and my goal these last 14 years was to do my best to make sure another family doesn’t have to live through what we have."
She said the Bridges for the Fallen project based in Massachusetts caught her attention, as they raised money for the fallen from any war, so she placed a call to the project and told them her son’s story.
“I opened the door for other people, using Minnesota and Noah's bridge as an example," she said.
Noah was born in Sacramento, Calif., Dec. 5, 1983. He has a sister Sarah and had a little brother Patrick Thomas, who preceded him in death at birth in 1987. Noah went to school in Eveleth-Gilbert, graduating in 2002. He joined the Army at 17 in his senior year two months before turning 18. He left for boot camp June 24, 2002, his sister's birthday. He returned from honorable service June 26, 2006.
Softich talked about a touching message she recently received from a woman who had met Noah: "Noah was one of the kindest young men I will ever have the privilege of telling my kids about."
For Softich, her hope is that "nobody would have to go through what I've gone through,” adding that she is grateful for all involved in Saturday's ceremony, among them the Eveleth Elks Lodge for funding the sign that will mark Noah's bridge.
