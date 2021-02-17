MOUNTAIN IRON – Nine fire departments battled a late night fire in Mountain Iron on Tuesday.
The fire was reported around 10 p.m. on the 5700 block of Marble Ave., according to an online post by the group Friends of the Northland FireWire.
Fire departments on the scene included: Mountain Iron, Virginia, Fayal Township, Kinney-Great Scott, Pike-Sandy-Britt, Clinton, Cherry, Gilbert, and Eveleth.
The fire appeared to have spread from the siding of the two-story house to the upper floor, according to the post. It went on to state that firefighters at the scene removed siding from the south side of the house, and then the Virginia Fire Department’s aerial ladder truck was used to control the fire in the front of the structure.
Crews remained on the scene throughout the night on Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. The temperature at the scene was reported to be around -20 degrees.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
