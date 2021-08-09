VIRGINIA — The Iron Trail Motors Event Center will be alive with rock ‘n’ roll as Night Ranger and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas highlight grand opening week at the new venue in Virginia.
The $38 million center is slated to open the week of Sept. 20 and Night Ranger and Starship - set for 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 - will be the first of many national acts that will come to Virginia, said Brian Silber, director of Virginia Parks and Recreation.
“It’s our first major concert for the Iron Trail Motors Event Center,’’ he added in a telephone interview. “We’re very excited about that.’’
Silber said 3,500 tickets will be sold for the event, which has been very well received. People are very excited about the concert’’ because Virginia hasn’t hosted such an event in the recent past.
How often will similar concerts be held at the event center?
Silber told the Mesabi Tribune he is not quite ready to release those plans yet.
As far as when tickets will be available, he added the agreements with Etix are just being finished up. When the tickets will be sold online will be announced this week, along with the ticket prices.
Ticket availability will include bleacher seating and reserved seats on the floor of the arena. Concessions will be available and the Sawmill will be running the bars in the building.
Silber is confident tickets will go fast because “we’ve got these two great acts that are coming to town. We would love to have a sellout.’’
•••
Grand Opening Week Events are as follows:
• Grand opening ribbon cutting on at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20.
• Grand opening of the ice arena from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21. The event will feature free public skating for a time plus a lottery for the first people to use the ice bumper cars. Prior to the event, online registration will be used for the lottery. The night will be finished off with ice skating skill competitions.
• On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce will host business after hours from 5-8 p.m.
• On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Iron Trail Motors Event Center will play host to the Iron Range Black Tie Gala from 5-9 p.m. The event will be the first formal sit down dinner and will feature polka music.
• On Friday, Sept. 24, the Night Ranger and Starship concert will be held at 8 p.m.
• A concert featuring local artists will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 3 p.m. to midnight. Silber said it will be similar to the concerts that have been held each Tuesday near the Olcott Park fountain this summer.
•••
Grand opening week will once again highlight the changes coming with the new event center, which Silber thinks about often. He especially thanks the citizens’ support for the construction of the facility.
“I just think what an exciting time it is. New things are coming. New challenges. Looking forward to everything this building can and will be.’’
