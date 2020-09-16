Virginia Public Library staff are working on bringing the library to you while the library is closed. The Virginia Public Library is now one of the booths you can visit at the Virginia Market Square. Library staff at the tent can check out materials to you at the market, search for available materials, and help with other library questions you might have. Stop by and tell us what you would like to see at our weekly booth! The Virginia Market Square is located at 111 S 9th Ave W, Virginia, MN 55792, on the shore of Silver Lake. The farmer’s market is open from 2:30 – 6pm, every Thursday from now until early October. The library will be there every Thursday, weather permitting.
The library has made changes to our Curbside Pickup program for Fall 2020. Hours have been extended to include later hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In addition, the library is adding time on Saturdays for curbside pickup.
Our new curbside pickup times are listed here:
- Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10:00am-noon and 2:00pm-4:30pm
- Tuesday and Thursday 10:00am-noon and 2:00pm-5:30pm
- Saturday 10:30am-1:30pm
To participate in Curbside Pickup or to request items you want to see at the Virginia Square Market, call the library. Staff are available to help Monday – Thursday from 9am – 5pm, Friday from 9am – 4:30pm, and Saturday from 10am-2pm. Our phone number is 218-748-7525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.