Most know that Hibbing was founded on iron mining — built, moved, and rebuilt to accommodate the pursuit of valuable ore used to make 130 years of American steel. But fewer know the story of how Hibbing became the first town in the nation to successfully defy the world’s largest corporation more than a century ago. Or how the fighting spirit of the town, and its charismatic mayor Victor L. Power, led to achievements we still enjoy today.
That’s the story told by author Aaron Brown and independent filmmaker Karl Jacob (Wiiliainen) in their podcast serial “Power in the Wilderness,” which aired recently on local public radio station KAXE-Northern Community Radio, now available as a podcast at PowerInTheWilderness.com.
Dubbed “Part History, Part Mystery,” “Power in the Wilderness” electrifies local history with a story that includes a car chase, pistol duel, political intrigue, murder, mayhem, and the sly antics of one of the Iron Range’s most interesting historical figures.
On Tuesday, July 20, from 4-6 p.m., Brown and Jacob will appear at a special fundraiser for the Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce at the newly restored Paulucci Space Theatre. The program will feature a brief presentation and Q&A by the hosts of “Power in the Wilderness.” The cost is $15, which includes refreshments. Order tickets online at https://business.hibbing.org/events/details/power-in-the-wildreness-5240?calendarMonth=2021-07-01
.
Brown is an author and instructor at Hibbing Community College. Jacob directs films in New York, but grew up in Hibbing. Brown is writing a book about Victor Power while Jacob is exploring a film project surrounding Power’s life. Their shared interest in this story brought them together and prompted them to make this exciting new radio program and podcast.
“Power in the Wilderness is made possible in part by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, KAXE-Northern Community Radio, and subscribers at PowerInTheWilderness.com.
Contact:
Shelly Hanson, Hibbing Chamber of Commerce, s.hanson@hibbing.org
Aaron Brown, aaronjbrown@yahoo.com
Karl Jacob, karl@karljacob.com
•••
WHAT: Power in the Wilderness Q&A presented by Hibbing Chamber of Commerce
WHO: filmmaker Karl Jacob and author Aaron Brown
WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20
WHERE: Hibbing Paulucci Space Theatre, corner of Beltline and 23rd Street
COST: $15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.