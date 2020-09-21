St. Louis County has received an additional $3.2 million to assist people who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, or utility bills due to hardships caused by the pandemic. This is in addition to the CARES Act funds the County is also allocating to help individuals in need.
This latest funding is from the COVID19 Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) and is for St. Louis County residents who are not in subsidized housing, and whose income is at or below 300% of federal poverty guidelines.
This is in addition to CARES Act funds, which can assist with rent, mortgage or utilities for all types of housing, as well as other financial hardships due to COVID-19.
United Way 211 is serving as the initial contact point for anyone wondering if they're eligible or interested in applying. People can call 2-1-1 from anywhere in the county to get started, or text MNRENT or MNHOME to 898-211.
"We want the people of St. Louis County to know that there is a lot of help available in the form of CARES funds, CHAP funds, and even the more traditional Emergency Assistance and Emergency General Assistance," said Commissioner Patrick Boyle, who chairs the Health and Human Services committee. "If you are in need, call 2-1-1. Staff will help sort through each individual situation to determine eligibility, and which program can best help."
More information is available at stlouiscountymn.gov/cares or by calling 2-1-1.
