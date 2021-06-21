Construction

A $440 million oriented strand board manufacturing plant will be constructed on property at Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset.

Huber Engineered Woods LLC, a subsidiary of J. M. Huber Corp., will build the plant on more than 400 acres at Boswell Energy Center's “North Site.”

A $15 million financial assistance package was recommended for approval at a Monday Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation special board meeting to help support construction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

