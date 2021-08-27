COOK — Beginning Saturday, Aug. 28, concluding Thursday, Sept. 30, “Ancient Cedars Trail: An Artistic Exploration” created by artists who walked the 100-plus acres located in Tower, Minn., city limits just a couple of blocks east of the Train Station, starting on the Mesabi trail. There lies the stand of upland White Cedar that dates back to about 1880. This traveling art exhibit is a collaboration of 11 regional artists who support preserving and protecting critical habitat within the new Ancient Cedars Trail.

The following artists created all the multimedia work for this traveling northeast Minnesota exhibit which began in June 2021 in Virginia at The Lyric First Stage Gallery, in July at The Art Corner in Ely and in August in Hibbing at Borealis Art Guild.

Participating Exhibit Artists:

Jim Devries – Britt

Jordan Gawboy - Tower

Pamela Davis, Nancy Ensley, Wendy Rouse – Ely

Jeff Argir, Louise Laakso Lundin – Hibbing

Linda Glisson, Margie Helstrom, Sue Rauschenfels, Nan Stubenvoll – Duluth

Welcome these artists by visiting NWFA Gallery in Cook at 210 S. River St. adjacent to Dreamweaver Day Spa and Salon. Tour the gallery from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments