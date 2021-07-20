WUORI TOWNSHIP — St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies along with representatives of Wuori Township are coming together to host National Night Out. The community celebration will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday August 3, at the Wuori Community Center, 7449 Werner Road Virginia. The event is free to the public and all are invited to attend.
National Night Out is an annual celebration on the first Tuesday in August held by neighborhoods across the country. The event strives to promote community and strengthen relationships between citizens and the public safety departments in their area.
The festivities will feature child-friendly activities, and a free community barbecue. Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office will be there along with squad cars, a K-9 demonstration, St. Louis County 911 dispatching center. St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad members, local EMS and fire departments also will participate, along with a Life Link III helicopter landing. Other area agencies may attend as schedules allow.
There will be prize drawings for youth and adult drawings, music by Casey Aro, magic by Amazing Charles, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with community leaders from the area. St. Louis County would like to thank the numerous sponsors who helped make this event possible.
