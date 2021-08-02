National Night Out is back across the area after the coronavirus pandemic halted all such events in 2020.
Several local cities will hold the annual gatherings that promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie through fun-filled and family-friendly events. Most offer free food, music and more.
Hibbing, Eveleth, Wuori Township and Balkan Township all have events slated for tonight, while Mountain Iron is holding its National Night Out celebration on Thursday.
Normally held on the first Tuesday in August, NNO is a yearly celebration that strives to promote community and strengthen relationships between citizens and the public safety departments in their area.
•••
The local National Night Out events are as follows:
BALKAN TOWNSHIP
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Time: 4:30-7 p.m.
Where: Balkan Community Center, 6061 Highway 73
What: Fun-filled family friendly event with music, a bounce house, games for children of all ages, and games for adults. Free food and drinks will be provided.
The Chisholm Police, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Chisholm ambulance service will make appearances at the event.
If you have any questions please call the Balkan office at 218-254-3967.
HIBBING
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Time: 4-7 p.m.
Where: Bennett Park North and North Pavilion Area.
What: Family friendly event with music, free food, games and more. This is a night for America to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity. Enjoy the festivities and get to know your community!
In addition, the watch party for the finale of “America’s Top Dog’’ will follow National Night Out at 8 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Building. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show features K9 Chase and Hibbing K9 officer Joe Burns.
WUORI TOWNSHIP
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Time: 4:30-8 p.m.
Where: Wuori Community Center, 7449 Werner Road, Virginia
What: The festivities will feature child-friendly activities, and a free community barbecue. Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office will be there along with squad cars, a K-9 demonstration, St. Louis County 911 dispatching center. St. Louis County Volunteer Rescue Squad members, local EMS and fire departments will also participate, along with a Life Link III helicopter landing. Other area agencies may attend as schedules allow. There will be prize drawings for youth and adult drawings, music by Casey Aro, magic by Amazing Charles, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with community leaders from the area.
EVELETH
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 3
Time: 4-8 p.m.
Where: Eveleth Veterans Park & Campground, Miller Trunk road about one and one-half miles south of Eveleth.
MOUNTAIN IRON
Date: Thursday, Aug. 5
Time: 5-7 p.m.
Where: Mountain Iron Community Center parking lot, 8586 Enterprise Dr. S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.