Nashwauk-Keewatin voters approve new school

Voters in the Nashwauk-Keewatin School District have approved construction of a new school and an attached community wellness center.

By a vote of 839 to 237, voters on Tuesday approved construction of a $42 million PreK-12 school.

Voters by a 697 to 362 margin also approved construction of a $5.7 million community wellness center that will be attached to the school.

The unofficial vote totals will be finalized Feb. 14 after the school board canvases election returns and finalizes the official results, according to a school district web site.

A full story will appear in Thursday's Mesabi Tribune

