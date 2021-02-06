7th Grade

A Honor Roll

Violet Weiher, Ava Gangl, Alainna Evans, Teagan Perryman, Abigail Koivisto, Madison Koivisto, Lucy Wirtz, Jade Baumann, Emily Newman

B Honor Roll

Gracie Serich, Jolee Bussa, Conner Majewski

8th GRADE

A Honor Roll

Brynn Kackman, Jayla Larcom, Madison Brown, Teegan Bodin, Ryan Dalen, Katelyn Kinkel

B Honor Roll

Brayden Austad, Siiri Mayerle, Paytan Jesperson, Emma Jensen, Adyson Castle, McKenzie Gillman, Gavin Gallay, Emmett Blust

9th Grade

A Honor Roll

John Place, Jaci Rebrovich, Claire Clusiau, Kaitlin Olson

B Honor Roll

Geno Genise, Allexys Kurtock, Josh Karnes, Careese Milstead, Jed Weiher, Luke Kuhlmann, Levi Danielson, Gracie Ranta, Devin Goss, Kendra Patterson

10th Grade

A Honor Roll

Kaydence Bodin, Camryn Arola, Jocelyn Maki, McKinley Patterson, Brooke Harrington, Rieghley Howard, Hailey Bandelow, Allie Baumann, Asa Blust, Cody Carroll, Adeline Gangl, Emma Williams

B Honor Roll

Daniel Clusiau, Katrinna Evans, Dakota Seeley

11th Grade

A Honor Roll

Braden DePaulis, Joshua Wilson, Samantha Woodman, Jocelyn Sutherland, Davinia Gangl, Brody Erickson, Gaige Waldvogel, Justice Rebrovich, Lily Kirkpatrick, Rose Kuhlmann, Jazlynn Svaleson, Daniel Olson

B Honor Roll

Aidan Broussard, Kara Lane, Zander Norheim, Alyssa Olson, Isabell Benson, Alexia Carroll, Josephine Shermer, Zandra Stukey, Taylor Williams, Austin Milstead, Ayden Hammons, Gavin Platt, Myles Nagler

12th grade

A Honor Roll

Jack Lorenz, Nicholas Miskovich, Isaiah Austad, Alexia Marx, Abigail Ley, Starr Stockwell, Sophia Sullivan, Lucas Reimer, Harmony Folstad, Faith Olson, Misty Bozich, Kiara Clusiau, Madison Owens, Emily Howard, Johnnie Waldvogel, Chloe Williams

B Honor Roll

Damon Gangl, Brent Keranen, Geno Uhrbom, Allen Laitala, Keegan Warmuth, Burandt Liend, Jeffrey Lorenz, Liberty Dudley, Tucker Nelson, Zeb Graves, Paige Mayerle, Kimberly Sundt, Austin Hitner, Kaprice Bennett, Landon Severson, Alex Milstead

