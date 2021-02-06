7th Grade
A Honor Roll
Violet Weiher, Ava Gangl, Alainna Evans, Teagan Perryman, Abigail Koivisto, Madison Koivisto, Lucy Wirtz, Jade Baumann, Emily Newman
B Honor Roll
Gracie Serich, Jolee Bussa, Conner Majewski
8th GRADE
A Honor Roll
Brynn Kackman, Jayla Larcom, Madison Brown, Teegan Bodin, Ryan Dalen, Katelyn Kinkel
B Honor Roll
Brayden Austad, Siiri Mayerle, Paytan Jesperson, Emma Jensen, Adyson Castle, McKenzie Gillman, Gavin Gallay, Emmett Blust
9th Grade
A Honor Roll
John Place, Jaci Rebrovich, Claire Clusiau, Kaitlin Olson
B Honor Roll
Geno Genise, Allexys Kurtock, Josh Karnes, Careese Milstead, Jed Weiher, Luke Kuhlmann, Levi Danielson, Gracie Ranta, Devin Goss, Kendra Patterson
10th Grade
A Honor Roll
Kaydence Bodin, Camryn Arola, Jocelyn Maki, McKinley Patterson, Brooke Harrington, Rieghley Howard, Hailey Bandelow, Allie Baumann, Asa Blust, Cody Carroll, Adeline Gangl, Emma Williams
B Honor Roll
Daniel Clusiau, Katrinna Evans, Dakota Seeley
11th Grade
A Honor Roll
Braden DePaulis, Joshua Wilson, Samantha Woodman, Jocelyn Sutherland, Davinia Gangl, Brody Erickson, Gaige Waldvogel, Justice Rebrovich, Lily Kirkpatrick, Rose Kuhlmann, Jazlynn Svaleson, Daniel Olson
B Honor Roll
Aidan Broussard, Kara Lane, Zander Norheim, Alyssa Olson, Isabell Benson, Alexia Carroll, Josephine Shermer, Zandra Stukey, Taylor Williams, Austin Milstead, Ayden Hammons, Gavin Platt, Myles Nagler
12th grade
A Honor Roll
Jack Lorenz, Nicholas Miskovich, Isaiah Austad, Alexia Marx, Abigail Ley, Starr Stockwell, Sophia Sullivan, Lucas Reimer, Harmony Folstad, Faith Olson, Misty Bozich, Kiara Clusiau, Madison Owens, Emily Howard, Johnnie Waldvogel, Chloe Williams
B Honor Roll
Damon Gangl, Brent Keranen, Geno Uhrbom, Allen Laitala, Keegan Warmuth, Burandt Liend, Jeffrey Lorenz, Liberty Dudley, Tucker Nelson, Zeb Graves, Paige Mayerle, Kimberly Sundt, Austin Hitner, Kaprice Bennett, Landon Severson, Alex Milstead
