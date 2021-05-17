MOUNTAIN IRON — The City of Mountain Iron is trying something new to spiff up the town.
The first-ever City of Mountain Iron Community Clean Up Days, a city-wide spring-cleaning effort, is set for June 3 to 5.
“It’s a simple thing,” but it aims to produce a big impact, said Mountain Iron City Councilor Steve Skogman, who initiated the idea after noticing trash along roadsides in certain places of the city.
Individuals, families, civic groups, and businesses are encouraged to sign up for a portion of the three-day outdoor cleanup. Participants designate a general area to tidy up, and city workers will collect specially provided garbage bags along the roadways.
"This is an opportunity to put a little pride in our community,” Skogman said.
And, perhaps, to inspire other cities to follow suit.
“There are always a few folks who do this of their own volition,” said Anna Amundson, Mountain Iron events coordinator and director of the city library. But with a large, “concentrated effort,” so much more can be accomplished.
Using the designated bags is the only requirement, she said. The city also has gloves available and safety vests for participants to borrow. They can be picked up June 1 to 4 at the Mountain Iron Public Library or City Hall. Register by calling Amundson at 218-750-4911.
Amundson said her own family often participates in a roadway cleanup. “It’s a fun day,” she said, adding that everyone feels they have done something for the greater good when they are finished.
The goal is to address all areas of the spread-out city, including downtown Mountain Iron, Parkville, West Gate, Ann’s Acres, along Highway 7, and the road leading to the West Two Rivers Campground.
“We will help locate areas that need attention,” Amundson said.
“Some places really need it,” Skogman added.
Amundson said the city would like to make the cleanup a bigger event in years to come, involving youth groups and including a big community barbecue. For now, participants can choose to hold their own cookouts, she said.
Skogman said law enforcement will have an extra eye on traffic during the cleanup days.
The more people who are involved, the quicker it will go, Skogman said. And the more that will get completed.
“We hope people will come out in a big way,” Amundson said, to make Mountain Iron “look really nice.”
