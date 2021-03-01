MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

Emily Gardeski, Brian Hacker, Lindsey Tario, all of Hibbing. Douglas Folk of Side Lake. Kyle Peterson of Zim.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments