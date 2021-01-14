MOORHEAD — The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2020. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.

Kyle Aronson of Bovey; Jeff Baker of Chisholm; Reece Blagoue of Hibbing; Brenna Brastad of Grand Rapids; Caleb Christianson of Cohasset; Michael Kubena of Hibbing; Ariana Larson of Grand Rapids; Jarod Lundof Grand Rapids; McKenzie Maki of Hibbing; Brooke Newman of Grand Rapids; Kassidy Olson of Grand Rapids; Jordan Witherill of Cohasset; Kayla Witherill of Cohasset.

