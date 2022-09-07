Missing man found dead in Itasca County

A missing man with a cabin near Side Lake was found dead Wednesday in Itasca County after not being seen for more than a week, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said.
James Federick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minn., was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake the evening of Aug. 28.
Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad spotted Napoli’s vehicle off Turtle Creek Road in Itasca County. Ground search operations continued until 11 a.m. Wednesday morning when Napoli was found deceased in a wooded area not far from his vehicle.
The cause of death is still under investigation at this time.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s help in finding Napoli when it was determined he was missing. Family members reported Napoli planned to depart his cabin on Monday, Aug. 29, to return to his home in Zimmerman. They also contacted the Sheriff’s Office after he failed to arrive home. Deputies checked the cabin, but Napoli and his vehicle were not there.
St. Louis County Sheriff and Rescue Squad, MN BCA, MN Border Patrol, Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, and Itasca County Search and Rescue collaborated in the ground search operations for Napoli.
—
The Grand Rapids Herald-Review and KBJR6.com contributed to this report.
