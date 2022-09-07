Missing man found dead in Itasca County

A missing man with a cabin near Side Lake was found dead Wednesday in Itasca County after not being seen for more than a week, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Federick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, Minn., was last seen at his cabin near Side Lake the evening of Aug. 28.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments