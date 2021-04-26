Minnesota held onto its eight congressional seats, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday, keeping local representation for the Iron Range region active in Washington, D.C. for at least another decade.
The state was widely expected to lose a seat when census data was released as it has continued to grow slower than other states, but in a Monday press conference agency officials said Minnesota captured the last of the 435 congressional seats, edging New York by about 89 residents.
Census officials said Minnesota had the highest participating rate in the nation during the count at 75.1%, but that its growth rate was behind the national average, though not enough to cost the state one of the eight U.S. House seats that have been intact since the 1960s.
“Today’s news is a testament to the people of Minnesota’s incredible commitment to civic engagement and democracy,” said DFL Chairman Ken Martin, in a statement. “We stepped up, fought hard, and retained a seat in Congress that most observers thought we would lose. I am thrilled that Minnesotans will retain their clout in Congress and say in the Electoral College.”
For the Eighth Congressional District — the so-called “Fighting 8th” which ecompasses the Iron Range, cities such as Grand Marais, Duluth and Brainerd and the northern suburbs of the metro region — the results also mean the political dynamics that captured the nation’s attention in 2020 will remain in play without a major redistricting effort.
It also represents a major victory for potential incumbents in Eighth District Rep. Pete Stauber and Seventh District Rep. Michelle Fischbach.
"It is an honor to represent Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District, and I am thrilled Minnesota will be keeping the Great Eight for the next decade,” Stauber said in a statement. “Minnesota had the highest participation rate in the U.S. Census and I want to thank local leaders and our business community who did an incredible job encouraging Minnesotans to take the census as well as each Minnesotan who did their civic duty and filled it out."
The fate of the Eighth Congressional District loomed heavy over the upcoming 2022 midterms, where redrawn battle lines would have disrupted the balance of Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. House. Currently, each party has four representatives in the lower chamber of Congress and Democrats occupy both of the state’s Senate seats.
Stauber, a Republican from Hermantown, was rumored to be in the party’s mix for a gubernatorial bid against Democratic Gov. Tim Walz next year, but told KSTP in March he would not seek the job to remain focused on Congress.
He first won the seat in 2018 after former Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan retired, defeating at-large opponent Joe Radinovich by about 5 points. In 2020, Stauber widened his margin to 20 points over challenger Quinn Nystrom.
Stauber did not comment on if he planned to seek reelection in 2022.
Minnesota’s governor and Legislature now decide on redrawing voting districts based on more detailed population data, which is expected to be released later this summer. Minnesota has the only state government divided among Democrats with control of the House and governor’s office and Republicans in the Senate.
The state’s metro region has grown faster compared to rural Minnesota, meaning the maps drawn 10 years ago are no longer equal in population.
With the parties currently facing an intense divide over numerous issues including the COVID-19 pandemic response and police reform, the task of redistricting is likely to fall to the courts, as happened after the 2010 Census, 2000 Census and 1990 Census.
Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Florida and North Carolina all garnered one additional congressional seat, while Texas gained two, marking a Republicans a more clear advantage in the latter three states. Those losing seats included traditional Democratic bastions of New York, California, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
