Minnesota Supreme Court justices on Tuesday reversed a lower court’s decision on a critical air permit for PolyMet and sent the matter back to the Court of Appeals to determine if the company provided false or misleading facts in its application.
The high court’s opinion said the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency was not required to consider so-called “sham” permits under the federal Clean Air Act, but sent it back to the appellate court to determine if state law were violated.
“Because the applicable federal regulations and guidance contemplate retrospective enforcement after the applicant has obtained a synthetic minor source permit — and do not mandate prospective investigation — we reverse the decision of the court of appeals,” wrote Justice Margaret H. Chutich in the opinion issued Tuesday morning.
In response, PolyMet CEO Jon Cherry said in a statement that the company was confident the MPCA’s decision would be upheld by the appellate court and called Tuesday’s opinion a step forward for the project. “We believe strongly that the facts and the law are on our side, and we are pleased that the court agreed with us on the law.This is a victory for the company, our many stakeholders and for everyone that supports responsible mining in Minnesota."
In a statement, the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy said “We look forward to proving that case and are glad the Supreme Court decision allows us to make that case at the Court of Appeals.”
Justices on the state Supreme Court last November agreed to hear an appeal by the agency of the appellate court’s decision that found the MPCA should have considered more facts before issuing the permit to PolyMet, specifically potential larger plans for the mine tonnage output.
Environmental groups said a 270-page document filed with Canadian regulators in March 2018 showed plans for a larger mine than it was permitted for and claimed the company could exceed pollution limits if it extracted more than expected. Their case centered on a financial filing that showed potential plans to extract 118,000 tons of ore per day, while the permit issued by the MPCA covers 32,000 daily tons. They argued the permit should have considered the higher output because it would allow PolyMet to release more than the 250 tons of regulated pollutants per year if the higher amount was mined.
The company countered that its permit only concerns the tonnage output it applied for and any expansion of operations would need to be considered separately by the agency through a new permit. PolyMet also said that the financial report shows investors the potential of the NorthMet project located near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt, and not immediate plans for its operation.
The MPCA also pushed back on the notion that it issued “sham permits” and said there was no “probative evidence” that the company planned to extract more than 32,000 tons a day.
