Minnesota Supreme Court justices on Tuesday reversed a lower court’s decision on a critical air permit for the PolyMet project, handing a major victory to the company looking to build the state’s first copper-nickel mine.
Justice Margaret H. Chutich wrote the opinion and said the court weighed whether the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency should have considered a potential expansion by PolyMet under the federal Clean Air Act.
“The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is not required under the Clean Air Act ... and its applicable regulations to investigate allegations of sham permitting when a source first applies for a synthetic minor source permit,” Chutich wrote.
She continued later: “Because the applicable federal regulations and guidance contemplate retrospective enforcement after the applicant has obtained a synthetic minor source permit—and do not mandate prospective investigation—we reverse the decision of the court of appeals.”
Justices on the state’s high court last November agreed to hear the case after the company challenged a previous decision from the Court of Appeals that returned the air permit to the MPCA.
The lower court said the MPCA should have considered PolyMet’s larger plans for the mine, which were pitched to investors through Canadian financial records. The company countered that its permit only concerns the tonnage output it applied for and any expansion of operations would need to be considered separately by the agency through a new permit.
Opponents of the mine said a financial report from PolyMet in March 2018 shows plans to extract 118,000 tons of ore per day, while the permit issued by the MPCA covers 32,000 daily tons. They argued the permit should have considered the higher output because it would allow PolyMet to release more than the 250 tons of regulated pollutants per year if the higher amount was mined.
PolyMet countered that the financial report shows investors the potential of the NorthMet project located near Hoyt Lakes and Babbitt, and not immediate plans for its operation.
The MPCA also pushed back on the notion that it issued “sham permits” and said there was no “probative evidence” that the company planned to extract more than 32,000 tons a day.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.