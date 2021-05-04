More than 1,000 Minnesotans died from drug overdoses in 2020 — a 27 percent increase from the year before, officials said Monday.
The numbers included an 81 percent rise in deaths due to synthetic opioids like fentanyl and similar drugs.
Deaths started to pick up notably in March, coinciding with the initial surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, as medical professionals and treatment programs struggled to cope with the coronavirus, the Health Department reported.
Deaths involving commonly prescribed opioids, such as hydrocodone (Vicodin), oxycodone (Percocet), morphine and methadone, increased 53 percent, reversing a decline in deaths involving those drugs in previous years. Non-opioid deaths were also up notably.
COVID-19 restrictions also forced more people into isolation and unemployment, potentially adding to their risk for overdose.
“The last year has been incredibly challenging and demonstrates the need for increased public health measures,” said Dana Farley, MDH drug overdose prevention supervisor, said in a statement.
“Prevention tools such as access to naloxone, linkages to care and overdose fatality reviews improve our understanding of why people are using drugs and lead to recovery and saved lives,” Farley added.
People who need help around addiction can find a list of resources at Support for Addiction Recovery during COVID-19.
This story originally appeared at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2021/05/03/minnesota-drug-overdose-deaths-jumped-in-pandemic-year of story Questions or requests? Contact MPR News editor Meg Martin at newspartners@mpr.org © 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.