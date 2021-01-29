Karl Sundquist plays a song from his new album Goodnight Sun

Karl Sundquist plays a song from his new album Goodnight Sun in this August 2020 photo. Mesabi Tribune photographer Mark Sauer won first place in the Portrait and Personality Photography category among all dailies from the Minnesota Newspaper Association.

 Mark Sauer

The staff of the Mesabi Tribune and Chisholm Tribune Press won nine awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest on Thursday night.

The awards banquet was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mesabi Tribune Editor Jerry Burnes won three first place awards in Human Interest, Sports Feature and Social Issues. The Human Interest award was for a story on retiring Judge Gary Pagliaccetti. A story on the rise in popularity of the sport of curling was awarded in Sports Feature. Coverage of former House 6B candidate Julie Buria and controversial remarks around the Holocaust and COVID-19 won in Social Issues.

Managing Editor Eric Killelea won first place in Hard News for coverage of a boycott of the Bois Forte-owned Fortune Bay Casino and Resort. Killelea won third place in Hard News for coverage of the city of Hibbing’s preparedness for COVID-19 and shared a second place with Burnes in Government/Public Affairs Reporting for coverage of the Teamsters 320 plow drivers’ strike last January.

Photographer Mark Sauer won first place among all dailies for Portrait and Personality Photo, with a photo of Karl Sundquist as he launched his new album last year.

Former reporter Leah Ryan won second place in Human Interest for a story that followed Bus No. 2 as it delivered meals for students during the pandemic.

Chisholm Tribune Press reporter Marie Tolonen shared a second place with Killelea for Hard News among weeklies for a story about a dispute between the Chisholm mayor and Minnesota State Patrol.

