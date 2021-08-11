1 - $100 Grand Prize

4 - $25 Prizes

Clue No. 3

This treasure is hidden very thoroughly next to a plant. It does not grow things or make taconite pellets though. It is at times associated with odors that may smell like a bug. Do not climb any fence or you will not get away with just a shrug.

Treasure Hunt Rules

All treasure hunt tokens are clearly marked shiny pieces of steel hidden on public property within the city limits of Mountain Iron. Turn in all found treasure hunt tokens to the Mountain Iron City Hall to claim your prize. The Treasure Hunt deadline is Monday, August 16th at noon.

New daily clues are found in the Mesabi Tribune and are posted at the Mountain Iron City Hall and Mountain Iron Public Library.

