1 - $100 Grand Prize
4 - $25 Prizes
Clue No. 5
READ ALL OF THIS FIRST, AND THEN GET STARTED.
A brief history of the Mountain Iron drinking water supply. The first water tower, a wooden one, was at the end of Mountain Avenue, one block north of Locomotive Park. The water came from the Mountain Iron Mine. The second water tower, a steel one, was between two homes on Marble Avenue. The water still came from the Mountain Iron Mine and was purified at a treatment plant located at the northwest corner of Mesabi Avenue and Locomotive Street. Later, that plant was replaced by a facility that was located behind the former power plant, now the Mountain Iron Senior Center. Water then came from two wells, now capped, and located on the east side of the former power plant, now the Mountain Iron Senior Center. There was a steel water tower located at the northeast corner of Garden Drive North and Park Drive. There were two auxiliary wells, now capped, near the former G.E. building on Mineral Avenue.
Mountain Iron now obtains water from two wells located on the south edge of the Iroquois Mine. It is treated in a facility located just south of the Mountain Iron – Buhl school bus garage. That water is stored in a water tower and ground tank located next to the water treatment plant at the corner of Slate Street and Mineral Avenue. A new additional well is now being drilled just west of the former G.E. building.
So, get stepping and have fun seeking a treasure. NO climbing or digging is necessary.
Treasure Hunt Rules
All treasure hunt tokens are clearly marked shiny pieces of steel hidden on public property within the city limits of Mountain Iron. Turn in all found treasure hunt tokens to the Mountain Iron City Hall to claim your prize. The Treasure Hunt deadline is Monday, August 16th at noon.
New daily clues are found in the Mesabi Tribune and are posted at the Mountain Iron City Hall and Mountain Iron Public Library.
