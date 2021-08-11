1 - $100 Grand Prize
4 - $25 Prizes
Clue No. 4
This place with the name West is really on the East. It is here because of places far away. Stop – stop – stop! You really don’t want to, but you must. This is a nice place if you want to play. I bet you a fishing net full of money that you will figure out the rest.
Treasure Hunt Rules
All treasure hunt tokens are clearly marked shiny pieces of steel hidden on public property within the city limits of Mountain Iron. Turn in all found treasure hunt tokens to the Mountain Iron City Hall to claim your prize. The Treasure Hunt deadline is Monday, August 16th at noon.
New daily clues are found in the Mesabi Tribune and are posted at the Mountain Iron City Hall and Mountain Iron Public Library.
