Virginia and Mountain Iron
Virginia and Mountain Iron ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the veterans section of Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Master of Ceremonies: Cam Jayson; National Anthem: Virginia High School Band; Placing of Wreaths: American Legion Auxiliary; Invocation: Donavan Globerich; Welcome: Mountain Iron Mayor Beth Anderson and Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr.; Introduction of Commanders: Cam Jayson; American Legion Post 239: William Pariseau; VFW Post 1113: Pete Lambert; American Legion Post 220: Terry Martinson; Voiture Locale 634 of 40/8: William Pariseau; Disable American Veterans: Bob Krog; Roll Call of the Dead: Cam Jayson; Armed Forces Medley: Virginia High School Band; Benediction: Donavan Globerich; Rifle Salute: Combined Mountain Iron and Virginia Honor Guards; Playing of Taps: Virginia Honor Guard. If raining at 8:30 a.m. the program will be moved to the Miners Memorial Building at 10 a.m.
Eveleth
Eveleth ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m. Monday at the Eveleth Cemetery with patriotic music and the national anthem by the Eveleth-Gilbert High School Band. Welcome: Post Commander Butch Blight and Post Auxiilary President Bonnie Keller; Invocation: Post Chaplain Rick Klander; Roll Call of the Deceased: Rick Klander; Ceremonial Wreath: Bonnie Keller; Benediction: Rick Klander; Rifle Salute: Post Honor Guard; Taps: Band Trumpets. Ceremony is conducted by Mesaba Range VFW Post 1172 and the Post Auxiliary. We ask that you observe social distancing.
Florenton Cemetery
Ceremony will begin at p.m. at the Florenton Cemetery, 7449 Highway 169 in Virginia with a coffee an’ follow up at 1 p.m. at Wuori Town Hall, 7449 Werner Road. Mountain Iron American Legion Honor Guard 220 will conduct the ceremony. Speaker is Rev. Don Stauty. Coffee an’ follow up served by the Laurentian Senior Citizens Club.
Forbes Cemetery
1p.m. Monday: Serviceman’s Club will raise the flag, present the arms and taps.
Names of all veterans laid to rest will be read.
Zim Cemetery
1:320 p.m. Monday: Serviceman’s Club will raise the flag, present the arms and taps.
Names of all veterans laid to rest will be read.
Gilbert
A Memorial Day program will be held at the Gilbert Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, with George and Mark Klobuchar VFW Post 4456 and the Auxiliary taking part.
Leo Skrbec will be master of ceremonies. The Eveleth-Gilbert High School band directed by Kevin Szumal will play. Tom Noll will sing “God Bless America” and “Ballad of the Green Beret.” The Rev. Charles Flynn will give the invocation and benediction, and Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr., will give a welcome. Past VFW Commander Bill Kerzie and Auxiliary President Marlaina Hart will deliver remarks. Eveleth-Gilbert High school students Brennan Muhich and Kirsten Rothenberger will do patriotic readings. Linda Tyssen will read the roll call of the dead. Amara Carey and Nick Kangas will sound “Taps,” and the VFW Honor Guard will do a rifle salute.
Makinen
Memorial Day services at the Makinen Cemetery will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday, May 31. The color guard of George and Mark Klobuchar VFW 4456 and Auxiliary of Gilbert will take part.
Keewatin
American Legion Post 452, VFW Post 5516 and Auxiliaries will hold a Memorial Day program at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Keewatin City Park. In case of rain the service will be at the Keewatin Community Center.
Hibbing
A salute to veterans will be at noon Monday, May 31, at the Hibbing Park Cemetery with the MidRange Honor Guard.
Chisholm
American Legion Press Lloyd Post 247 of Chisholm is planning a Memorial Day tribute at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm. Post Commander Bill Hanegmon was selected as the Memorial Day speaker. Other speakers include veteran Dave Pessenda, who is a past commander of Post 247 and Rev. Dan Erickson of Chisholm Baptist Church.The Chisholm High School Band, under the direction of Ryan Freitas, is on the lineup for Monday’s tribute with patriotic music. Band students Zachary Quirk, Caleb Ruper and Bay Yukich are scheduled to play “Taps.” Torri Castagneri, a music student at CHS is scheduled to sing, “God Bless The U.S.A.” Cheryl Hanegmon and Kerry Hutchings are scheduled to place the wreath in honor of fallen veterans. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be moved indoors to the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center at 319 West Lake St. in Chisholm.
Biwabik
A ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Monday at Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik and 10:30 a.m. at the Biwabik Township Cemetery with the Peterson-Loftquist-Bronczyk Post No. 160 and the American Legion Auxiliary No. 160.
Cherry
Memorial Day Service — Honor Guard at noon Monday, at the Cherry-Clinton Cemetery.
