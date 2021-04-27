CHISHOLM - Members of the Minnesota Discovery Center announced last week that they plan to offer another nine-week Introduction to Documentary Film Production Workshop to aspiring northland filmmakers.
After a successful workshop last year, Iron Range raised filmmaker Matthew Koshmrl is scheduled to host another set of classes starting in May. He is offering instruction on how to create a short documentary film and a platform to work, learn, create, and consume non-fiction storytelling in the digital era.
Koshmrl again plans to guide participants through the process of creating their own documentary short film and to teach them about the historical and conceptual analysis of what defines a documentary.To do so, he uses screenings, lectures, hands-on lab filmmaking exercises, reading and production assignments. Each participant will have the option to complete a 5-7-minute documentary short film by the end of the course. State-of-the-art equipment including, iMacs, editing software, Cannon cameras, mics, and more, will be provided to students for this course thanks to funding provided by our community partners and sponsors.
“It feels good to be able to offer these types of workshops that teach new skills to local creators and artist and will help them lead successful and impactful careers,” said Donna Johnson, executive director at MDC. “I was very impressed with the wide array of participants in the first workshop and the work they produced literally brought tears to my eyes. I am also excited to see this aspect of programming at MDC grow so quickly and we are very grateful to have the opportunity to work alongside institutions like the Minnesota State Arts Board and the many other community sponsors that made this workshop possible, to support Minnesota artists.”
The workshop series was made possible through a partnership with the colleges of the Northeast Higher Education District, Advanced Minnesota, and funding provided by an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board Workforce Development Grant. It was also made possible in large part due to the Creative Support for Individuals Grant Program administered by the Minnesota State Arts Board and designed to help Minnesota artists and culture bearers adapt to changes in their working environment caused by the global pandemic.
Koshmrl recently won a $6,000 grant from the Minnesota Arts Board to help cover the cost of the courses and develop additional workshops with the MDC through July. He also received support from Zeitgeist Art Café in Duluth. Past film workshop sponsors include the Minnesota Discovery Center, Iron Range Tourism Bureau, Chisholm Community Foundation, Chisholm Kids Plus, Voices for Ethnic and Multicultural Awareness. The Bach Yen Restaurant in Hibbing also aided in the effort to offer this workshop series again.
“I am humbled by the outpouring of support we’ve received for these workshops both here on the Iron Range and across the state from organizations such as the Minnesota State Arts Board,” Koshmrl said. “It is my goal to offer the residents of northern Minnesota an opportunity to tell their stories as they relate to the Iron Range and the experiences they have had – it’s always exciting to see what each student will create.”
The workshop is scheduled to start on Thursday, May 13, from 6:30pm-9:00pm at the MDC located at 1005 Discovery Drive in Chisholm.
Class participation has been limited to 20 students. Masks and social distancing are required at all times and the class dates are subject to change due to COVID-19 regulations. Students of color and LBGTQ+ individuals are encouraged to apply.
It costs $189 for MDC members and $200 for non-members. Scholarships are available but limited.
If interested in signing up for the course, visit mndiscoverycenter.com or call MDC at 218-254-7959.
