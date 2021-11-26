MDC releases crafting legacy video series

CHISHOLM — A new video series produced and filmed at Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) captures traditional forms of blacksmithing, beading and weaving.
Jordan Metsa, MDC Fund Development and Marketing Coordinator said the series of three videos is being released on YouTube online and on MDC’s social media page with future plans to show them in the theater at the center
“We’re very excited about this,” Metsa said on Friday.
MDC was awarded a $14,999 grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board via the Creative Support for Organizations grant program in March of 2021.The funds assisted in the production of three videos highlighting regional artists and the purchase of a new 4k Optima Projector for the MDC theater to replace an outdated projector.
“We are so grateful to be able to work alongside the Arts Board to help support artists and keep our organization relevant during these challenging times,” Metsa said last week in a press release.
The funding allowed MDC to hire four artists and two filmmakers to produce the content to be used to educate people at no cost to the artists, and MDC also purchased a new high-definition projector for its theater to better serve its guests.
“Most importantly, this project will illuminate the wonderful traditions artists carry on through their respective fields of work and help support efforts to share their work with a wider audience,” Metsa said.
Local weavers Barb Leuelling of Angora and Kristy Balder of Goodland are featured in the video on weaving; Jordan Gawboy of Tower is featured in the video on Native American Beadwork, and Doug Swenson of Prairie Township in Clay County is featured in the video on blacksmithing.
All three were filmed by Matt Koshmrl and Doug Swenson.
Leuelling, the lead weaver at MDC since 2009, is the main voice in the video, where she tells about the Katri Saari loom and how it works. Meanwhile, Balder is shown weaving a rag rug on the loom, and demonstrates weaving a linen towel from flax. Both women are in costumes representing Scandinavian countries – Leuelling in red and white, and Balderin blue.
“It’s great that Minnesota Discovery Center is doing this,” Luelling said of the video series. “They have always tried to represent the immigrants and history of people. It shows who we are as people and how much we have in common. It represents the hard work of grandparents, everybody’s grandparents.”
Luelling began weaving in 1978 and was taught by Carol Furling, Ruth Koski and Mary Erickson of the Range Fiber Art Guild based out of Virginia. She now teaches weaving, and is passionate about keeping the tradition alive.
Leuelling said the Katri Saari loom at MDC featured in the video is named after one of the last owners of the loom.
“It was made for five different families and they each paid $2 to the maker of it, so it was a traveling loom,” Luelling said. “It could be taken apart in 15 to 20 minutes and put in a horse-drawn sleigh or horse-drawn wagon and moved onto the next homestead, and they would weave on it – so it has quite a history.”
The loom was constructed by Victor Riepponen of Idington, Minn. in 1912, she noted. Riepponen, a Finnish gentleman, happened to be a member of one of the families to invest in the loom, and offered to use his knowledge of loom making to build it.
“He built it out of a single tree,” Leuelling said.
In 2012 a birthday party was held for the loom as part of a rag rug exhibit at MDC.
Leuelling said in 1912 when the loom was built things were much different than today.
“At that time they had to make their own things,” she said. “A lot of people today don’t realize how much work they put into it. They were smart because they found ways to survive and make things pretty at the same time.”
During the summer months, Leuelling and other weavers routinely demonstrate at MDC on the weekends. In the off-season, they plan to take on the task of installing a new warp thread that goes from the back of the loom to the front.
“You know how to do it and keep control so it doesn’t get all tangled up,” Leuelling said of the 270 threads that have to be measured out.
Leuelling is also a studio manager at the Old School Lives, based out of the old school in Cotton, where she started a rag rug vintage loom weaving group. While there are no regular hours, she said weavers typically drop in between Wednesday and Saturday, where people frequenting the school can see them at work.
The following links can be used to access the video series:.
Blacksmithing - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FbnabXCLyyg
Future plans are to have the videos shown at the MDC theater.
