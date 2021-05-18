CHISHOLM — Minnesota Discovery Center recently hosted an opening for its new traveling exhibit called, “We Are Water MN.” The exhibit runs through July 11.
About a dozen speakers, representing the various partnerships on the exhibit spoke at the opening event, which was attended by about 18 stakeholders. Some of the speakers participated in person, while the others gave their presentations via an online platform.
MDC Executive Director Donna Johnson was also in the lineup of speakers for Thursday. “I’m just honored to have the exhibit here at the Discovery Center,” she told the Chisholm Tribune Press the following day. “It’s such an important topic and a partnership with all those involved. It opens your eyes on how water touches you in so many ways.”
Johnson said the MDC is the ideal location to host the exhibit given its spectacular views of glistening aqua-colored, water-filled abandoned mine pits. “Discovery Center has the most beautiful view of water there is,” she said.
At the opening, MDC Curator Allyse Freeman said bringing the exhibit to MDC was in the works for about a year now, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very excited to showcase this exhibit and show how awesome water is,” she said.
During an online speech, Minnesota Humanities Center CEO Kevin Lindsey provided a background on “We Are Water” -- an exhibit started in 2016. Over the years, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund provided money for the exhibit. More recently, MDC partnered on the exhibit with North St. Louis County Soil and Water Conservation District, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota Historical Society, Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Lindsey encouraged people to share their stories with one another with “an open mind and heart, about their relationship to water.”
Jennifer Tonko, a humanities officer with the Minnesota Humanities Center, said she is excited to hear the water stories that come out of the Iron Range community after people have a chance to participate in the event and see the exhibit that this team has planned. “I thought it was a really wonderful way to bring together all of the people who have worked on this over the past year,” she said in a phone interview this week. “This team really did a lot to bring this to the Iron Range community and to plan some really meaningful experiences even after they and to pivot quite a bit.”
As MDC tells it, the exhibit, “We Are Water MN,” deepens connections between the humanities and water through a network of partnerships, a traveling exhibit, and public events. It explores the relationship Minnesotans have with water and offers to learn what both science and the humanities can teach us about water, while helping communities, organizations, and individuals make better, more collaborative, and more relevant choices about water.
The MDC opening’s emcee, Becca Reiss, a district community conservationist, said “this is a beautiful exhibit and we’re happy it’s here.”
There are opportunities for visitors to the “We Are Water MN” exhibit to share their memories of water on a display that showcases Minnesota waterways.
At the heart of the exhibit is a pinpoint to what is known as the Triple Divide, also known as the “Hill of Three Waters.” A sacred meeting place for the Ojibwe and Dakota people, it is now located within the boundaries of the Hull-Rust Mahoning Mine, according to information found on the display.
It’s noted on the display that Minnesota has four triple divides, where water is distributed to oceans, seas and gulfs.
At another display included in the exhibit, visitors are posed the question, “What will you do to protect your community’s water?” There are water droplet shaped notes supplied there for visitors to give their responses and hooks to hang them up.
Jaylen Strong, director of the Bois Forte Heritage Center, said the exhibit allows for the opportunity to hear Native American opinions on the importance of water in everyday life. He said that he enjoyed the five-minute “water breakers” during the planning for the exhibit, where stakeholders shared their memories related to water, and he’s looking forward to reading memories about water now that the display is open.
Troy Salzer, St. Louis County extension educator, said he was grateful that the exhibit included an agricultural aspect. Salzer mentioned the Helstrom Farms of Hibbing, and its water and soil conservation initiatives.
“We Are Water” is scheduled to run through July 11. There are also a host of activities being planned across the region in conjunction with the traveling exhibit, including a speaker series, a play, a Spring Fling tour, a Bio Blitz, a paddle on the St. Louis River, and exploring the Sax-Zim Bog.
A list of events, along with pre-recorded messages about water are available online at wearewatermn.org. Information will also be posted at mndiscoverycenter.com.
