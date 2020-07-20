Masks required while shopping

A walmart shopper in Hibbing wears a mask as he brings his cart into the parking lot Monday morning. Monday was the first day of the company requiring all staff and customers to wear masks while in the stores.

 Mark Sauer

A Walmart shopper in Hibbing wears a mask as he brings his cart into the parking lot Monday morning. Monday was the first day of the company requiring all staff and customers to wear masks while in the stores.

