Virginia — The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of April were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Darlene Sausman and Randall Robertson, both of Virginia

Elizabeth Good and Racheal Wilton, both of Mountain Iron

Julieann Simek and Charles Roesch Jr., both of Virginia

Rebecca Maki and Garrett Lamppa, both of Virginia

Kaitlin Swanson of Soudan and Craig Koski of Kinney

Adam Maxwell and Larissa Rossman, both of Eveleth

Hibbing — The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of April were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Jessica Walberg of Hoyt Lakes and Joshua Jones of Aurora

Brock Freeman and Emily Brownell, both of Hibbing

Eastan Marleau of Deer River and Elizabeth Fudge of Perham, Minn.

April Lopac and Stuart Lehman, both of Buhl

Lanae Fischer of Duluth and Derek Short of Grand Blanc, Mich.

Lee Krarup of Rice Lake, Wis., and Rachel Stilwell, of Virginia

Nicole Sloan and Jacob Krzoska, both of Cloquet

Linda Carlson and Gerald Fleischhacker, both of White Bear Lake, Minn.

Noah Reddington of Andover, Minn., and Brittany Meyer, of Duluth

Charles Mandsager of Side Lake and Kari Graham of Hibbing

Tammy Sipola and John Malmberg, both of Tower

Kiersten Savoie, of Minnetonka, Minn., and Joseph Neary, of St. Louis Park, Minn.

Nicole Thornton and Jeffrey Cowling, both of Hibbing

Lincoln Silcox and Ashley Lechevalier, both of Biwabik

Emily Erickson of Duluth and Layne Johnson of Cloquet

