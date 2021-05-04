Virginia — The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of April were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Darlene Sausman and Randall Robertson, both of Virginia
Elizabeth Good and Racheal Wilton, both of Mountain Iron
Julieann Simek and Charles Roesch Jr., both of Virginia
Rebecca Maki and Garrett Lamppa, both of Virginia
Kaitlin Swanson of Soudan and Craig Koski of Kinney
Adam Maxwell and Larissa Rossman, both of Eveleth
•••
Hibbing — The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of April were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Jessica Walberg of Hoyt Lakes and Joshua Jones of Aurora
Brock Freeman and Emily Brownell, both of Hibbing
Eastan Marleau of Deer River and Elizabeth Fudge of Perham, Minn.
April Lopac and Stuart Lehman, both of Buhl
Lanae Fischer of Duluth and Derek Short of Grand Blanc, Mich.
Lee Krarup of Rice Lake, Wis., and Rachel Stilwell, of Virginia
Nicole Sloan and Jacob Krzoska, both of Cloquet
Linda Carlson and Gerald Fleischhacker, both of White Bear Lake, Minn.
Noah Reddington of Andover, Minn., and Brittany Meyer, of Duluth
Charles Mandsager of Side Lake and Kari Graham of Hibbing
Tammy Sipola and John Malmberg, both of Tower
Kiersten Savoie, of Minnetonka, Minn., and Joseph Neary, of St. Louis Park, Minn.
Nicole Thornton and Jeffrey Cowling, both of Hibbing
Lincoln Silcox and Ashley Lechevalier, both of Biwabik
Emily Erickson of Duluth and Layne Johnson of Cloquet
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.