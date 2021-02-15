The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of January were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Ryan Moats of Hibbing and Kimberly Mattila of Virginia
Thomas Hejny and Aphten Helmle, both of Virginia
Angela Murphy and Eric Monsaas, both of Duluth
Dylan Fjeld and Jemielle Salo, both of Floodwood
The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of January were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Nicholas Carter and Sarah Burns, both of Hibbing
Morgan Lyngaas of Gilbert and Cole Provinzino of Hibbing
