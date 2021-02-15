The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of January were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Ryan Moats of Hibbing and Kimberly Mattila of Virginia

Thomas Hejny and Aphten Helmle, both of Virginia

Angela Murphy and Eric Monsaas, both of Duluth

Dylan Fjeld and Jemielle Salo, both of Floodwood

The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of January were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Nicholas Carter and Sarah Burns, both of Hibbing

Morgan Lyngaas of Gilbert and Cole Provinzino of Hibbing

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments