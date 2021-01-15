The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of December were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Kariann Kolocek of Virginia and Fnu Vishal of Minneapolis

Mario Cianflone and Teschon Linsley, both of Virginia

The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of December were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Kristen Miinch and Bryan Lindsay, both of Hibbing

Ann Sovil and Gregory Marquardt, both of Superior, Wis.

Isaac Ludwig of Chisholm and Luiza Quintana Secco of Hibbing

Christo Rodriguez and John Christy, both of Hibbing

