The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of May were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Annie Bachschneider and Nathaniel Perkio, both of Virginia
Kyle Obeidzinski and Natalie Skaudis, both of Iron
Donald Maxson and Diane Larsen, both of Babbitt
Katherine Furry and Jorge Bandle, both of Aurora
Isaiah Murphy of Eveleth and Meghan Squires of Virginia
Victoria Meloche of Aurora and Charles Carlson of Tower
Timothy Eddy and Stephanie Booth, both of Chisholm
Cathy Bissonette and Paul Hoheisel, both of Babbitt
The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of May were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.
Kelsey Norlander and Miles Everson, both of Duluth
Myles Martinez of Kalona, Iowa, and Rachel Barrett of Hibbing
Kaila Blake of Britt and Joshua Adkins of Virginia
Abbigayl Wilenius and Christian Bloom, both of Chisholm
Thorne Carter of Grantsburg, Wis., and Autumn Stinnett of Superior, Wis.
Travis Anderson and Jessica LaForte, both of Hibbing
Joscelyne Deppe and Joshua Eddy, both of Hibbing
Kelsey Kennedy and Timothy Carruth, both of Chisholm
Nolan Graff of Superior, Wis., and Nicolle Warn of Lake Nebagamon, Wis.
Jimmie Newman and Elizabeth Sheppard, both of Gilbert
Megan Tayler and Kyle Gustafson, both of Eagle River, Wis.
Paul Nisius and Kari Beasley, both of Duluth
Nicol Capitani and John Pierce Jr., both of Hibbing
