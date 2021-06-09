The following list of marriage license applications in Virginia for the month of May were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Annie Bachschneider and Nathaniel Perkio, both of Virginia

Kyle Obeidzinski and Natalie Skaudis, both of Iron

Donald Maxson and Diane Larsen, both of Babbitt

Katherine Furry and Jorge Bandle, both of Aurora

Isaiah Murphy of Eveleth and Meghan Squires of Virginia

Victoria Meloche of Aurora and Charles Carlson of Tower

Timothy Eddy and Stephanie Booth, both of Chisholm

Cathy Bissonette and Paul Hoheisel, both of Babbitt

The following list of marriage license applications in Hibbing for the month of May were provided by the St. Louis County Recorder’s office.

Kelsey Norlander and Miles Everson, both of Duluth

Myles Martinez of Kalona, Iowa, and Rachel Barrett of Hibbing

Kaila Blake of Britt and Joshua Adkins of Virginia

Abbigayl Wilenius and Christian Bloom, both of Chisholm

Thorne Carter of Grantsburg, Wis., and Autumn Stinnett of Superior, Wis.

Travis Anderson and Jessica LaForte, both of Hibbing

Joscelyne Deppe and Joshua Eddy, both of Hibbing

Kelsey Kennedy and Timothy Carruth, both of Chisholm

Nolan Graff of Superior, Wis., and Nicolle Warn of Lake Nebagamon, Wis.

Jimmie Newman and Elizabeth Sheppard, both of Gilbert

Megan Tayler and Kyle Gustafson, both of Eagle River, Wis.

Paul Nisius and Kari Beasley, both of Duluth

Nicol Capitani and John Pierce Jr., both of Hibbing

