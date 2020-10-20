Marquette principal, student positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA — Marquette Catholic School confirmed on Monday that its principal, Lisa Kvas, and at least one student have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
At 4:15 p.m., a link to a YouTube video from Fr. Brandon Moravitz was emailed to the school’s families along with a copy of Minnesota Department of Health’s decision tree.
The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_d33h7DWeME.
In a Monday night email with the Mesabi Tribune, Kvas confirmed that she tested positive earlier that day and had not been in the school building since Oct. 11.
“Father Brandon had convinced me to take last week off to just have a break since I didn’t take any time off over the summer due to preparing for this challenging school year,” Kvas wrote. “Thanks be to God, I really wasn’t in the school during the time that I would have potentially exposed anyone.”
The school will continue to be cleaned as normal and classes will resume as normal.
Kvas is experiencing symptoms including “body aches, fever, cough, weakness, congestion, loss of taste and smell,” and has not been hospitalized.
Before returning to work, Kvas said, “I must (and will) abide by the MDH decision tree and recommendations from the [St. Louis] County Health Department.” She added she will quarantine for “10 days from onset of symptoms and three days without symptoms or medication controlling symptoms.”
Until she returns. Moravitz will take over day-to-day operations at the school.
“Just that I hope we all do our part in following health protocols and safety and prevention measures, that we do this out of kindness and concern for one another, and that we care for and pray for each other as we go through these trying times as families, schools, and a community,” Kvas said. “Together, we’re going to pull through this.”
In the video, Moravitz confirmed that one student has also tested positive.
“Due to confidentiality, I cannot mention much,” Kvas said, “except that the student was not in school and there were no resulting quarantine measures needed or taken for any other students.”
Marquette will not appear on the MDH list of schools with active COVID-19 outbreaks unless it has five or more confirmed cases among students and staff during a two-week reporting period. The list, updated on Thursdays, does not feature any St. Louis County schools and only one in the area — Grand Rapids High School — in Itasca County.
Kvas is also a member of the Mountain Iron-Buhl school board. Last week, the district closed the school following a sharp increase in confirmed cases.
“At this time, we will continue to stay closed through Oct. 30 and have our board meetings via Zoom to limit interactions with others,” said Superintendent Dr. Reggie Engebritson over email Monday night. “We continue to monitor the situation at MI-B and once it gets closer to the end of next week, we will determine if we are able to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 2.”
Engebritson was not able to comment on positive cases but did say, “Any time we hear about someone positive within our school, we do contact tracing to determine who might have been close contacts 48 hours before symptoms started.”
Engebritson said that MIB is also following the MDH decision tree and that, “If someone has been a close contact to someone who tested positive, they must be in quarantine for 14 days, regardless if they have a negative test.”
Earlier this month, Chisholm’s superintendent Dr. Janey Blanchard also tested positive for COVID and did spend time in the hospital. She has since returned to work.
“I am back to work full time,” Blanchard said over email Tuesday. “I have some residual issues that I am dealing with but overall I am doing great.”
Blanchard recommends taking safety precautions against this virus. “Yes, wear a mask, do not go to events that have many people at them,” she said. “While we do not know who or how I contacted COVID, people need to be extra careful.”
