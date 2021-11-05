COOK — “Paint, Water and Paper: Lois Larson, A retrospective” A retrospective is an exhibition of typical works from the whole career of an artist. Northwoods Friends of the Arts has gathered and borrowed the works of Cook artist Lois Larson. Her friends and acquaintances have loaned their treasured paintings for this November exhibit at the gallery. Honor this iconic artist Thursday, Nov. 4, until Nov. 27, in Cook at 210 S. River St. Open hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and on Saturdays the hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

