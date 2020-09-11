VIRGINIA — Did you participate in Summer Reading this year at the Virginia Public Library? Did you read books, ebooks, or any other print media this summer? Did you listen to any books in audio format? Are you 18 years old or younger? Are you reading to your little ones?
If you answered YES to any of the above questions, you qualify for our Summer Reading final prize. The final prize includes a drawstring bag, a free book of your choosing, and a pencil (or two). If you are interested and would like a prize, please follow these steps:
1. Call the library on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 218-748-7525.
2. Answer the questions the staff person will ask. Be ready with information such as your child’s reading preference. For example, you could say your child would like a picture book or a shorter chapter book.
3. Schedule a time and day to pick up your prize by using the Library’s curbside pickup service.
If you have any questions about this prize or want to know if you or your children qualify for this prize, please call the library and ask to speak with our Youth Services Librarian. Thank you for reading this summer and we hope you have a wonderful start to fall.
