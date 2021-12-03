Aurora Public Library news and notes
The Aurora Public Library has a new web site! The new web address is:
December’s ‘Take and Make” project is “Homemade Holiday Cards in a Bag.” Each bag contains directions and most supplies to make 10 unique holiday cards. This ARPA sub-grant project/program is made possible by 2021 CFDA 45.310, Library Services and Technology Act – American Rescue Plan Act, LS-250219-OLS-21 administered by MDE: State Library Services. One kit per household, while supplies last.
Thinking about cards….are you looking for a unique backdrop for this year’s family Christmas photo? The Aurora Public Library mural, created by regional artist Adam Swanson, is a wonderful reflection of our area’s natural beauty!
The new “Library of Things” collection is continuing to grow. The latest addition is a Sudoku game board. The Aurora Public Library also now has circulating wifi hotspots; they may be borrowed for one week.
New books, movies, books on CD, and other resources are regularly added to the library’s circulating collection as well. Recent titles by Minnesota authors include:
Lost in Darkness — Michelle Griep (fiction)
The Final Chapter — Pat McGauley (fiction)
Reeling — Sarah Stonich (fiction)
The Sentence — Louise Erdrich (print book & book on CD)
Santa the King — Pat McGauley (picture book)
---
Hibbing Public Library notes
Greetings Library Lovers! The Hibbing Library is open every weekday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. During the week we offer Online Story Time and themed Take-And-Make kits for you to have. Stop by and grab a free Mystery Book Grab Bag. Ge sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
Hibbing Little Ones Indoor Playpark
The Playpark will not open this year, due to sanitation and public health concerns. Sorry folks!
Newsbank Online Resource
The Hibbing Library now has a subscription to Newsbank. The main database lets you search past articles in the Mesabi Tribune/Hibbing Daily Tribune from years 1999 to 2020. Newsbank also comes with America’s News, which lets you read news and information from reliable news sources spanning the U.S. Finally, Heritage Hub is a database to search the premier collection of U.S. obituaries and death notices for genealogical research, from 1704 to today. You can find these resources on the library webpage under “Resources Online.”
Creativebug Online Resource
Patrons can now enjoy unlimited access to more than 1,000 award-winning arts and crafts video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists. There are creative projects for every occasion with downloadable patterns, templates, and recipes. The easy-to-navigate website features classes on topics in art and design, sewing, paperwork, holidays and parties, knitting and crochet, quilting, jewelry, and more! Users can browse by skill difficulty levels, quick or multi-part classes, specialty techniques, or those video tutorials best suited for children. This database is provided by the Arrowhead Library System, and can be found here: https://www.creativebug.com/lib/arrowheadlibrary
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Pritchel
In blacksmithing, a pritchel is a type of punch used in forging, particularly in making nail holes in horseshoes. A pritchel hole is a round hole in an anvil; its primary purpose is to provide clearance for punching tools, but it can also be used to hold tools. A square hole in an anvil is called a hardy hole, which is used mostly for bending and punching.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 23-24, for the holidays. Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead, Hibbing Public Library
