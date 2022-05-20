Virginia Public Library
The Virginia Public Library will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20. Summer hours will begin the following week on Monday, May 23.
Hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday.
Call the library at (218) 748-7525, visit www.virginiapubliclibrary.info, or come into the library for more information.
Hibbing Public Library
During the week we offer Online Story Time on our Facebook page.
New Hours of Operation
Heading into the summer months and starting May 31st, the library hours of operation will be as follows:
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Upcoming Programs
Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.: Taiko Drumming
Join TaikoArts Midwest for this hour-long program that is a combination of performance, lecture and interactive activities. With an emphasis on individual empowerment and the community building benefits of taiko, the performance is easily adjusted to any age/ability level. Audience members will learn the history & cultural context of taiko drumming in Japan and the United States. They will also learn about taiko drums, how they are made, a general vocabulary for the artform, and kuchishoka - how we say & teach rhythms. Interactive activities, depending on the size of the audience, can also include Q&A, learning rhythms, trying the drums themselves, and more. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota's Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACFH) and by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the ACHF.
Summer Reading
The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program will be “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” Our program will begin on Monday, June 20, 2022, and will continue through the end of July. That’s six weeks of reading activities for all ages! Our program keeps children engaged in learning by allowing them to develop new talents and foster health and creativity. Summer Reading Program will be online with Beanstack this year! Beanstack is an app that allows you to track your reading and win achievements. There are weekly challenges and prize drawings. It’s tons of fun. There will also be a traditional paper version of Summer Reading for those that don’t have devices. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for more up-to-date information. We look forward to having you be part of our 2022 Summer Reading Program!
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Buskin
A buskin is a knee- or calf-length boot made of leather or cloth, enclosed by material, and laced, from above the toes to the top of the boot, and open across the toes. It was worn by hunters and soldiers in Ancient Greek, Etruscan, and Roman societies, to protect the lower legs against thorns, dirt, etc. The word buskin, only recorded in English since 1503 meaning "half boot", is of unknown origin, perhaps from Old French brousequin (in modern French brodequin) or directly from its Middle Dutch model brosekin "small leather boot."
The library will be closed on Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
