Virginia Public Library
Summer hours:
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; closed Saturday.
Call the library at (218) 748-7525, visit www.virginiapubliclibrary.info, or come into the library for more information.
—
Hibbing Public Library
Greetings Library Lovers! During the week we offer Online Story Time on our Facebook page. Be sure to check out our Facebook for the most up-to-date information!
New Hours of Operation
Heading into the summer months the library hours of operation will be as follows:
Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Upcoming Programs
Friday, June 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.: Taiko Drumming
Join TaikoArts Midwest for this hour-long program that is a combination of performance, lecture and interactive activities. With an emphasis on individual empowerment and the community building benefits of taiko, the performance is easily adjusted to any age/ability level. Audience members will learn the history & cultural context of taiko drumming in Japan and the United States. They will also learn about taiko drums, how they are made, a general vocabulary for the artform, and kuchishoka - how we say & teach rhythms. Interactive activities, depending on the size of the audience, can also include Q&A, learning rhythms, trying the drums themselves, and more. This program, sponsored by Arrowhead Library System, was funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACFH) and by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the ACHF.
Library Ty’s Word of the Week
Tiercel
A tiercel is a male falcon. Some small falcons with long, narrow wings are called “hobbies” and some which hover while hunting are called “kestrels.” The traditional term for a male falcon is tercel (British spelling) or tiercel (American spelling), from the Latin tertius (third) because of the belief that only one in three eggs hatched a male bird. Some sources give the etymology as deriving from the fact that a male falcon is about one-third smaller than a female.
Hibbing Public Library
The library will be closed on Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day. Contact the library by phone at 362-5959 or by email at hibbingpl@alslib.info. Check out the library’s Facebook at www.facebook.com/hibbinglibrary and our website at www.ci.hibbing.mn.us/residents/library to find details about upcoming programs and events.
This week’s column
submitted by
Tyler Pulkkinen
Library Lead,
Hibbing Public Library
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.