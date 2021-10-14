VIRGINIA — The Virginia Police Department notified the public Thursday that a Level 3 predatory offender is moving back to Virginia in the 100 block of 12th Street South.
Joseph Bernard Goerdt (AKA Joe Patch), 40, has a history of sexual contact with known female children and teenagers. Contact has included sexual touching and penetration. Goerdt has used force, his position of authority, and took advantage of one female’s vulnerable state to gain compliance, the VPD news release said.
Goerdt is a white male who is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 197 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 243.166 or 243.167. This offender is not wanted by the police at this time and has served the sentence imposed on him/her by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear in the community. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public, according to the release.
For questions about registrants and community notification, go to www.mn.gov/doc and click on "Offender Search."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.