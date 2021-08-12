EVELETH — A Level 3 sex offender recently relocated to Eveleth in the 500 block of Adams Avenue, an Eveleth Police Department news release stated.
Adam Samuel Hart has a history of engaging in sexual contact with known and unknown female teens, the release said. “Contact has included sexual touching and penetration. Mr. Hart has provided alcohol to at least one teen prior to contact. Force was used to gain compliance.’’ The Chisholm Police Department was the investigating agency.
Hart, 36, is described as being white, 5-feet-10-inches tall, and weighing 295 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
Additional information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Public Registrant Search, located at https://coms.doc.state.mn.us/publicregistrant search or by contacting the Minnesota Department of Corrections, Risk Assessment and Community Notification unit by phone: 651-361-7340 or 866-396-9953 or email at notification.doc@state.mn.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.