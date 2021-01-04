VIRGINIA — Level 3 sex offender Dustin Joshua Cousins has moved into Virginia effective Dec. 30, 2020, according to the Virginia Police Department.
Cousins, 35, has a history of sexual contact with known teenage females. Contact included sexual touching and penetration, according to notification of release in Minnesota fact sheet. He will be living in the 200 block of Third Street North. Cousins is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 254 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 243.166 or 243.167, the news release states.
“This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.
“The Virginia Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.
